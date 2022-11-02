The Lost King is the true story of Philippa Langley, an amateur historian, whose unrelenting research leads to the discovery of the remains of King Richard III.
Transmission Films will release this remarkable film on December 26 at cinemas nationally.
Led by two British greats, Sally Hawkins and Steve Coogan and directed by Stephen Frears (Philomena, The Queen, Victoria and Abdul), The Lost King is the first film to tell this extraordinary true story.
In 2012, having been lost for more than 500 years, the remains of King Richard III were discovered beneath a car park in Leicester. The search had been orchestrated by Philippa Langley (Sally Hawkins), whose unrelenting research had been met with incomprehension by her friends and family and with scepticism by experts and academics.
This film is the life-affirming true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and who took on the country's most eminent historians, forcing them to think again about one of the most controversial kings in England's history.
WIN: Australian Community Media has 15 double passes to give away across three mastheads, Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times.
