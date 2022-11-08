Property details:
Cleveland
Be swept away by delightful Mediterranean style living at it's finest right on the water's edge.
This is "SOL Y MAR" Sun and Sea - a masterpiece of a home with breathtaking vistas of Moreton Bay and Stradbroke Island, and year-round sea breezes.
You'll never tire of gazing at the ocean bay. All three levels feature its own expansive east facing terrace.
Multiple relaxed living spaces will prepare you for the perfect entertainer or your own very private island view retreat. No expense has been spared or detail omitted in the meticulous renovation where you'll find the finest quality kitchen appliances, bathroom fittings and décor.
The inviting imported European front door is your initial invitation to what lies beyond.
There are four large bedrooms over two levels, three with walk-in robes and their own luxury ensuites.
The Master suite is truly spectacular, featuring stunning custom designed carpet, built in day bed, oversized Spanish tiled bath and ensuite, private balcony and expansive walk-in robe/dressing room.
On the lower level is the imposing gourmet kitchen complete with butler's pantry and an inviting sunken retreat with built-in lounges, the perfect place to relax with friends around the fireplace.
Outside features a fully enclosed heated swimming pool and sauna.
