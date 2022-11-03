Brisbane-based developers Rogerscorp have sought Redland City Council approval to build a "landmark" three-storey health centre in the heart of Cleveland.
Plans for the mixed-use development include a 25-bed private hospital, food and drink outlets, retail spaces and multiple office suites.
The centre is proposed for a 1998 square metre block at the corner of Waterloo and Middle streets, just a stone's throw from Cleveland Central Shopping Centre and Cleveland Station.
A development application for the centre was lodged with the council in June and is code assessable, meaning it will not go out for public consultation.
Consultants Urban Strategies believe the complex - to be named Cleveland Health Centre - meets assessment criteria and should be given approval, subject to "reasonable and relevant" conditions.
The proposed development site at 19-21 Middle Street is located within Redland City Council's Principal Centre zone.
A planning report states that the proposed private hospital and health consultancy suites will play an important role in satisfying local demand.
"The proposal capitalises on the site's prominent location within the Cleveland Principal Centre, providing high quality commercial space with tenancies of varying size and configuration," a report read.
"The development includes non-residential uses at ground level to assist with the revitalisation of Cleveland, encourage pedestrian activity and provide activation of the street.
"The development incorporates architectural design features ... which shall enhance the amenity of future users of the site and contribute to the establishment of a landmark development."
Plans for the private hospital, to be situated on level one, include 25 day beds and will be complemented by surrounding health care tenancies.
A maximum of 43 staff are expected to work at the facility during an average day shift.
Designs show the building will provide more than 100 car parks across three basement levels and the ground floor.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
