Police search for missing Macleay Island man

Police have called for help locating a Macleay Island man who disappeared from a ferry terminal last week.
Michal Myczko was reported missing after he was last seen at the Macleay Island ferry terminal entering the water on a small boat at 12pm on October 28.
Concerns are held for his welfare as he has not returned his vehicle since then.
the 42-year-old is described as about 180cm tall with black hair and brown eyes.
The vessel is described as a small white sail boat about 20ft long.
Police have urged Michal or anyone who may have information about his movements or whereabouts to contact police.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
