YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters

My family and I believe that Toondah Harbour is a big project that will deliver massive benefits to our community.
The redevelopment of Toondah Harbour is a $1.4 billion project, but the positive impacts of this project will be far more widespread than simply numbers on a balance sheet.
Importantly, Toondah Harbour is of such a significant size and is being developed by a longstanding company in the industry to ensure that it is done to a high international standard. The new coastal community and waterfront dining and retail precincts will be of world standard.
These new facilities will help attract more people to visit and discover the magic of our waterfront.
We will no longer be a stopping-off point for people on the way to somewhere else. Toondah Harbour will be a destination, but it will also be a brand that sells our region. We will be desired instead of looked down upon. We will go from the ugly duckling to the crown jewel in terms of the South East Queensland tourism market.
The redevelopment of Toondah Harbour will create thousands of jobs throughout the construction process and provide a timely boost for many businesses in the construction and services industries.
The positive impacts will last years and years after work has finished on the site because the power of a strong brand can last a lifetime.
The Soliani Stewart Family
I live locally and run a small business here in Redlands.
I fully support the $1.4 billion Toondah Harbour redevelopment.
Business conditions are incredibly tough post-COVID, and they were difficult for many years before the pandemic.
Our region has a tremendous amount of potential, but we never seem to find the key to unlock it.
I believe Toondah Harbour is critical for Redlands to reach its potential. We need jobs, investment and support for local businesses, and Toondah Harbour will deliver all three.
Justin Young, Redland Bay
Facts, EIS statements, emotions, RAMSAR designations are all irrelevant.
Developments will happen as long as the world's population continues to grow and rich developers pay EIS companies' bills.
The only surefire way to stop 'progress' is by voting for a party willing to mandate population control measures and stop immigration.
That will not happen because capitalism relies on growth to fuel it.
So, let's accept that 'Development and progress' will continue and enjoy it while it lasts, as Mother Earth slowly dies from matricide and takes her children, the perpetrators, with it in a final act of irony.
Elon Musk and a few other billionaires will no doubt enjoy the spectacle from Mars. Brad Wills, Cleveland
As a local, I support the development of Toondah Harbour because of the massive recreational and community infrastructure upgrades it will bring.
It's no secret that we need significant investment to upgrade current community facilities and build new ones that meet the needs of locals.
The Walker Group has made major commitments to improving public parks, particularly along the waterfront, establishing new conservation areas and wetlands, building improved boating facilities and other car parks, delivering new walkways and trails to get out into our natural environment and establishing new commercial areas with more shopping and dining options.
We all love living locally; we need more investment in our community to provide residents with a better standard of living. Toondah Harbour will deliver these upgrades and new facilities as part of its construction program, which is why I support this project.
Amanda Terblanche
I am not a scientist and have not completed official bird surveys, but I can count, and the bird numbers quoted in the EIS do not add up.
It's essential that the public know the accurate numbers of migratory and other shorebirds that live and visit our bay. As a keen bird watcher and photographer, I regularly spend time around the bay and over the last two weeks from October 17, I have visited our beautiful Bay area, including GJ Walter Park, Toondah Harbour, Nandeebie Clay Pans and Oyster Point, all of which will be hugely impacted if Toondah Harbour goes ahead. I have spent hours photographing hundreds and hundreds of birds. Please see the photos. This includes the critically endangered Eastern Curlew and the vulnerable Bar Tailed Godwits, which are two migratory birds that spend time from September to March on our shores feeding and roosting. Yesterday at Oyster Point, I counted over 150 Eastern Curlews. On several occasions have seen over 100 on the shores and one day counted up to 400 Bar Tailed Godwits. Every day I have also seen three to five Eastern Curlews feeding at Toondah Harbour along with bar-tailed godwits, oyster-catchers, cormorants, egrets, herons, terns, sea eagles and others, so for those who say this area is not important for the shore birds you need to rethink your science because there are so many more birds there then the EIS has reported.
Una Sandeman, Wellington Point
