YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters

It's essential that the public know the accurate numbers of migratory and other shorebirds that live and visit our bay. As a keen bird watcher and photographer, I regularly spend time around the bay and over the last two weeks from October 17, I have visited our beautiful Bay area, including GJ Walter Park, Toondah Harbour, Nandeebie Clay Pans and Oyster Point, all of which will be hugely impacted if Toondah Harbour goes ahead. I have spent hours photographing hundreds and hundreds of birds. Please see the photos. This includes the critically endangered Eastern Curlew and the vulnerable Bar Tailed Godwits, which are two migratory birds that spend time from September to March on our shores feeding and roosting. Yesterday at Oyster Point, I counted over 150 Eastern Curlews. On several occasions have seen over 100 on the shores and one day counted up to 400 Bar Tailed Godwits. Every day I have also seen three to five Eastern Curlews feeding at Toondah Harbour along with bar-tailed godwits, oyster-catchers, cormorants, egrets, herons, terns, sea eagles and others, so for those who say this area is not important for the shore birds you need to rethink your science because there are so many more birds there then the EIS has reported.