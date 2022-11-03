Redland City Bulletin

Cushions to help breast cancer patients recover from surgery

November 3 2022 - 4:00pm
Zonta Club of Brisbane East secretary Ros Kinder, student Bella Cooper and Mater Private Hospital Brisbane Clinical Nurse Consultant Ashleigh Mondolo

Cushions created by sewing buddies from a Brisbane school and community club are headed to the Redlands to make treatment for breast cancer patients more comfortable post-surgery.

Local News

