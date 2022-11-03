Cushions created by sewing buddies from a Brisbane school and community club are headed to the Redlands to make treatment for breast cancer patients more comfortable post-surgery.
More than 50 students at Cannon Hill Anglican College (CHAC) have made hundreds of breast care cushions for patients recovering from surgery to remove breast cancer.
The school's social justice committee has worked with the Zonta Club of Brisbane East secretary Ros Kinder to make the cushions.
Mrs Kinder said the college participated in service projects with Club to make the cushions for patients at Mater hospitals in Redlands and South Brisbane.
"Our partnership stemmed from one of our members having students at the college and has continued for the past two years," she said.
"They volunteer their time and, so far, have contributed to the 5500 cushions donated annually by Zonta Clubs to hospitals across Queensland."
CHAC student Bella Cooper said the project was special to her as her own grandmother had battled breast cancer.
"While I was not yet born when she was first diagnosed, I have seen how strong she has become," she said.
"I enjoy making the breast cushions as it allows me to contribute my skills, time and energy to a great cause, and provide support to people who need it."
Mater Private Hospital Brisbane Clinical Nurse Consultant Ashleigh Mondolo said surgical scars could be tender in the post-operative phase for breast cancer patients, and the cushions would relieve some pain.
"The breast care cushions are a gentle edition to recovery - my patients absolutely love them," she said.
She said the cushions were a turning point for many breast cancer patients, helping them to feel more positive after mastectomies and protecting surgical incision areas during the healing process.
