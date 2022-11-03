Police have dished out 2000 fines and seized more than 50 vehicles during a major police crackdown on hoons in south-east Queensland.
Assistant Commissioner Ben Marcus said police had "disrupted" various hoon events and uncovered dangerous vehicle modifications as part of the operation.
That included one car which had been rigged up with a steering wheel used for computer games.
"Our officers have come across illegal hooning activity being shared on social media apps like TikTok and impounded vehicles of those responsible," Mr Marcus said.
"Our message to anyone taking part in high-risk activities on our roads is that we will continue to target you, investigate your dangerous antics and take action against you."
Police Minister Mark Ryan said some hooning behaviour was "downright disturbing" and commended officers for taking action against offenders.
"Hoons driving dangerously in defective vehicles is a disaster waiting to happen," he said.
"We do not want hoons tearing up our roadways like racetracks and putting themselves and innocent road users at risk for the sake of social media notoriety."
Mr Ryan said the state government's anti-hoon laws were helping police apprehend and prosecute offenders.
"Under these laws, a registered owner of a car must prove they were not driving the vehicle at the time of the offence or else they will face the consequences," he said.
"Along with some of the toughest penalties in the nation, this significant legal advantage for the Queensland Police Service sets Queensland apart from other Australian jurisdictions."
Penalties for hooning-related offences attract fines of up to $5338 and up to six months imprisonment.
Members of the public can report hoon activity in their area by contacting the Hoon Hotline on 13HOON or make a report online.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
