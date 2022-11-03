Redland City Bulletin

'Downright disturbing': Police dish fines, seize cars in south-east Queensland hoon crackdown

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated November 3 2022 - 5:00pm, first published 4:00pm
Police impounded more than 50 cars as part of a crackdown targeting hoons. Picture by Queensland Police Service

Police have dished out 2000 fines and seized more than 50 vehicles during a major police crackdown on hoons in south-east Queensland.

