Council urges Redland residents to rethink recycling habits

By Emily Lowe
Updated November 4 2022 - 9:45am, first published 8:00am
Redland City Council has urged residents to rethink their recycling habits. File picture

Council has revealed non-recyclable plastics are the biggest culprit for contamination in kerbside bins across the Redlands and urged residents to rethink their recycling habits.

Emily Lowe

