Council has revealed non-recyclable plastics are the biggest culprit for contamination in kerbside bins across the Redlands and urged residents to rethink their recycling habits.
Plastic bags and wrapping, plastic film, polystyrene, toys and tupperware containers topped the list of non-recyclable items found contaminating Redland recycling bins.
Laundry baskets, coat hangers, CD and DVD cases, plastic strapping and bagged recycling and waste also made the top 10 list.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said contamination rated in recycling bins across the city had almost doubled over the last six years at 11.3 per cent in 2021.
"An audit in February this year showed non-recyclable plastic was the largest contributor to contamination within kerbside recycling bins, followed by non-recyclable paper, garden waste and non-recyclable metal.
"Knowing what items can be recycled can sometimes be confusing, especially with the wide range of plastic packaging and products available, and it's important to realise that not all plastic can be recycled."
Recyclable plastic includes milk bottles (lids on), drinking bottles, clean meat trays with no film, biscuit and cracker trays, laundry liquid bottles, shampoo bottles and fruit punnet trays.
"Council is committed to reducing waste contamination and aims to halve it by 2030 with the help of our residents," Cr Williams said.
"If in any doubt on what items can be recycled, go to the Recycling on Redlands Coast page on Council's website or download the free Recycle Map app."
Cr Williams said the call came in time for National Recycling Week from November 7-13.
"The key message this year is 'waste isn't waste until it's wasted'. It's not about recycling more, but about recycling better," she said.
"I'd also encourage everyone to consider the items they purchase to avoid excess packaging and reduce and reuse wherever possible."
More information on waste and recycling is available on Council's website.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
