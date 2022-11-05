Redland City Bulletin
Redland buses get extra hairy to raise awareness for Movember

By Emily Lowe
November 6 2022 - 8:00am
Transdev drivers, maintenance and office staff are getting into the Movember spirit to raise awareness for men's health. Picture by Emily Lowe

Buses across the Redlands are showing some stubble throughout November as Transdev jumps on board to support men's mental health.

Emily Lowe

Redland City Bulletin journalist

