Buses across the Redlands are showing some stubble throughout November as Transdev jumps on board to support men's mental health.
Transdev buses will sport bold moustaches for Movember's annual men's mental health campaign to drive awareness for mental health, prostate and testicular cancer.
Transdev Queensland managing director Mark McKenzie said he was a proud "Mo Bro" and was excited to build awareness for life saving men's health programs.
"Seeing the buses driving around with a Mo is a bit of fun, but more importantly, it sparks a conversation around men's health concerns."
"It's essentially a lifesaving conversation starter, plus taking a month off shaving for a great cause really is a no brainer.
"It's crucial that we connect and rally behind our own team and the community to create an environment that promotes open discussion around men's health and mental health."
Throughout November, Transdev's Queensland team will grow their Mo's for the month, host a fundraiser and start conversations amongst men around health with the goal to help them live happier lives.
In 2022, on top of tackling health issues faced by men, Movember is encouraging men to stay healthy in all areas of life, stay socially connected and become more open to discuss their health and significant life moments.
"Transdev Queensland aims to empower people to move every day and connecting our communities through safe, reliable transport remains our top priority," Mr McKenzie said.
"Working with Movember we aim to provide the platform for people to connect no matter their circumstances."
Join the cause this month and register or donate at au.movember.com.
