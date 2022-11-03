Police have charged four people after uncovering drugs, paraphernalia and ammunition during raids on Macleay Island.
Local officers, with assistance from the CIB and Brisbane dog squad, carried out search warrants at three island addresses on Monday, October 24.
They allegedly found drugs, drug utensils, ammunition and suspected stolen property.
Two men aged in their 50s, a woman in her 50s and another in her 40s have been charged.
Police are asking anyone with further information about drug activity on the island to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The accused and their charges:
Police have also charged a 21-year-old man after he was found in possession of a knife on Macleay Island.
Officers allegedly uncovered the the blade during a search of the man's body.
He gas been charged with possessing a knife in a public place and will appear in court at a later date.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.