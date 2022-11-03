Redland City Bulletin

Police uncover drugs during raids on three Macleay Island properties

JC
By Jordan Crick
November 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged four people after raiding three Macleay Island properties in October. File picture

Police have charged four people after uncovering drugs, paraphernalia and ammunition during raids on Macleay Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.