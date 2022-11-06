Redland City Bulletin
Our Pixie Friends book sales fund childhood cancer research

By Emily Lowe
November 7 2022 - 8:00am
Siobhan Wilson donated $1500 to the Institute of Molecular Bioscience at UQ for research into alternative treatments for childhood brain cancer. Picture supplied

A young Victoria Point entrepreneur has made a donation to help fund life-saving research for children's cancer.

