A young Victoria Point entrepreneur has made a donation to help fund life-saving research for children's cancer.
Our Pixie Friends author Siobhan Wilson donated $1500 to the Institute of Molecular Bioscience at UQ for research into alternative treatments for childhood brain cancer.
The money comes from 10 per cent of Our Pixie Friends book sales, and Miss Wilson hopes to eventually raise $1 million.
The 13-year-old's books help kids with medical conditions feel less alone and feature characters who may be struggling with similar issues to young readers.
Miss Wilson was born three months premature with several ailments including allergies, asthma, and eczema. She had open heart surgery when she was just one month old and knows the feeling of hospital anxiety, being isolated and feeling different.
She published her first book Sakaela the Sneezy Pixie Visits Amy about a pixie who visits a child to help her overcome her fear of having nasal spray.
The project is supported by The Cure Starts Now, The Cure Starts Now Australia, The Brainchild Foundation, DIPG Collaboration, and the Children's Hospital Foundation.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.