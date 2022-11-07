More than 150 darts players and spectators crowded the home of the Redlands Darts Association to watch 22 teams battle it out across three divisions.
The Birkdale Multisports Club at Judy Holt Park has been home to the RDA's weekly team and singles fixtures.
Ahead of the 2023 seasons, the Darts Association is letting businesses show their support for the community club with annual sponsorship of the 20 boards lining the club.
This exposure includes the Wednesday night comp, Friday night Pot Luck games, Friday seniors social group and all Darts Queensland and various regional and Open events the Club hosts throughout the year.
Any inquires can be made through the Redlands Darts Association Facebook page.
Game of Throwns 10, Dumpstarz 6, Jokers 11, Whooo Cares 5; The Fun Guns 15, Darts Simpsons 1.
Highest finish men: Ryan Gerhardy (158), women: Amanda Loch (120)
Wolves 10, Ducks Nuts 6; Eliminators 12, Darts Vaders 4; Archers won from Mix it Up forfeit; Sonic Death Monkeys won from Funny Tuckers forfeit.
Highest finish men: Steve Morley (146), women: Danielle Hodder (40)
Phantom Throwers 11, What's the Point 3; Red Barons 11, 60s are Us 3; Tons of Bull 7, 3 Darts to the Wind 4.
Highest finish men: Grant Davis (40), women: Nicole Rodgers 47
180s went to Sharon Walker, Brett Golding (2), Bob Cowan (3), Glenn Harris (2), Rob Drift, Ryan Gerhardy (2), Laurie Loch, Mick O'Connell, Mat Hickey, Steve Chan, Andrew Smith and Bodie Smith with first 180 ever. Melina Van Den Kieboom scored a 171.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.