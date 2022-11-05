A female powerhouse and three men at the heart of the RedCity Roar have re-signed with the basketball club for the 2023 NBL1 North season.
Bayside Basketball Club product Jaylen Cooper re-signed for the 2023 women's program after an outstanding season in 2022.
As a developing player she had a 30 point outburst against the Sunshine Coast this year and proved her elite capabilities in the NBL1 North competition.
Cooper said she was looking forward to another season after developing her skills through Redlands' junior pathways.
"Coming back to play for Red City was an easy decision, because my whole family are a part of RedCity," she said.
"The culture here is awesome and our home game vibes are the best, especially when I get to give hugs and high fives to the supporters."
Coach Dover said Re-signing Cooper was one of her top priorities during the off season.
"Being a junior and one of the OG's of RedCity women's team it's important we continue to have her in our program too," she said.
"Jaylen continues to develop into a legitimate force in the league and I know she will make an impact for us in 2023 again."
The RedCity Roar's men's team re-signed three players including Kane Bishop, Alec Godinet and Mitch Poilain.
RedCity general manager said the three players were the heart of the team.
"These guys are first class characters and combined, they provide a solid core to build the team around," he said.
NBL1 Chairman Jason Fiddes said Bishop was a role-model for younger players.
"Kane's commitment and character is an example to our juniors and makes you want to offer him a job at the association for life," he said.
NBL1 RedCity Roar Coach Colby Stefanovic said he would continue to foster Godinet's potential and help Poulain recover from injury.
"I am excited to have Alec back at the 'Den'. He had a fantastic season last year and I am looking forward to seeing his growth moving forward," he said.
"I'm Excited for Mitch to re-sign with the club, he has unfinished business, as injury ended his season early, so looking forward to seeing a massive season from him this time round.
"He is a great team mate and is one of the guys that sets the standard of how we want to play at RedCity."
Mr Pollock said the NBL1 competition had been well received in 2022 with viewership up 143 per cent and was bound to grow further in 2023.
"There is excitement around the club and the energy and activity of our NBL1 committee has been amazing. There are challenges with playing in the NBL1 North conference. It is quickly becoming a professional league," Mr Pollock said.
"The player market is growing and the travel requirements to take men's and women's teams plus support staff to play in places like Cairns and Darwin comes at a significant cost.
"Our sixteen member NBL1 committee has been kicking goals and the momentum is building for 2023."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
