A Straddie-loving couple's dream of opening a brewery on North Stradbroke Island has finally been realised, as their high-class facility showcasing iconic views, fresh beer and local food becomes a community hub and tourist attraction.
Straddie Brewing Co owners Kylie Taylor and Troy Bevan and Andrew Sydes had been hoping to open their business on the island since 2018 but were met with significant delays due to COVID-19.
After contract brewing at Ballistic Brewing they grew a fan base for their beer inspired by Straddie which is stocked in more than 100 venues on the mainland.
Ms Taylor said as the world opened up their brewery dream was closer to becoming a reality, and on October 28, 2022 they welcomed their first customers.
"We've had two weeks of trade and we're still trying to sort a few things out but it's been amazing," she said.
"The beers are flowing and we're brewing on the island which is what we had hoped for right from the beginning.
"We really want it to be a venue that can be a meeting point. We're not a pub, this is about coming, sharing good food with family and friends and soaking up the magnificent scenery that our elevation allows.
"It's always been our hope that our product would evoke fond memories of Straddie for people and make them want to return or visit if they have never been."
Ms Taylor said the three story brewery with 90 seat taproom and 90 seat panoramic roof deck was architecturally designed to be a meeting place for both island residents and visitors.
"The ground floor is wrapped around glass windows so as you approach the building you can see all the fermentation tanks and the brew house," she said.
"We have an art installation at the front, a full wall by local graphic designer Gabe D'Hage-Craig who created a piece which tells the story of the water.
"On the second floor we have a second amazing 4.6m high wall mural by Cleveland artist Jarad Danby which depicts a scene on Straddie."
Mrs Taylor said it was important for the brewery to hero local businesses.
"Most of the taps are our beers but we have some guest taps for craft breweries that have really helped us out over our journey and a handpicked selection of artisanal spirits," she said.
Mrs Taylor said the real jewel of the brewery was the view.
"Upstairs on our rooftop the view of the stunning sunsets is just magical. We've got people just coming for sunset hour," she said.
"You can see the CBD, the skyline of Brisbane, the glasshouse mountains, Russell Island, Peel Island, and even Mount Cotton on a clear day.
"We also have a cute little one bedroom apartment Airbnb, we're calling that our Brewery Caretaker Unit that people can rent by the night. It has views over the sea and is just this quirky thing."
Straddie Brewing Co is open five days a week from Thursday-Monday.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.