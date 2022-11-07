A team of Redlands' cyclists have smashed their fundraising targets for the annual Great Cycle Challenge after riding more than 40,000km.
Members of Redlands Cycling and Multisport Club raised $21,180 throughout the month-long charity ride and have rode more kilometres than any other team in the country in a bid to raise as much money as possible for children with cancer.
The club rode under the team name "Redlands Cycling & Multisport Club Ride for Cancer", with team members logging their kilometres from as far as Hawaii.
The Great Cycle Challenge is one of the biggest cycling events in the country where cyclists are encouraged to ride as far as they can throughout October to raise funds for the Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI).
RCMC spokesman and team leader Case Scholtes said the team was inspired to raise money to help all children and families affected by childhood cancer.
"This is a great cause, with a format that doesn't draw donation money away from the charity," he said.
"The banter during this challenge was amazing and so many team members rode way beyond their comfort Zone.
"I hope they all enjoyed it as much as I did."
Standout rides from team members such as Peter Lees, Phil Stoneman and Craig Martin were instrumental in pushing the team to smashing its target.
Lees rode 194km in Czech Republic and followed it up with a 468km ride in Singapore while overseas for work. Stoneman battled his demons at the Ironman World Championships, riding 180km in Hawaii, while Martin rode 600km from Brisbane to Tamworth in "appalling" conditions.
Ultimately though, Scholtes said the fundraising efforts were to pay tribute to late friend and founding member of RCMC, John Smallwood, who competed in several rides over the years to raise funds for children's cancer.
"If you are watching from above John Smallwood, what do you reckon - should we do this again?"
Donations will remain open online until November for people wishing to show their support.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.