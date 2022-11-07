Redland City Bulletin

Redlands cyclists complete Great Cycle Challenge, raise more than $20k

JC
By Jeremy Cook
November 7 2022 - 4:00pm
The "Redlands Cycling & Multisport Club Ride for Cancer" team rode more than 40,000 kilometres throughout October, more than any other team in Australia. Picture supplied.

A team of Redlands' cyclists have smashed their fundraising targets for the annual Great Cycle Challenge after riding more than 40,000km.

