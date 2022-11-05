Review was only ever Brisbane focused

When the former federal coalition government established the Brisbane Airport post-implementation review (PIR) advisory forum, it addressed several issues identified by the Brisbane community concerning the review of runway operations at the Brisbane Airport. Amongst the recommended measures to be trialled were changing operating hours on the runways to allow more flights over Moreton Bay.
Deputy prime minister and transport minister at the time, Barnaby Joyce, welcomed recommendations that seemed to vindicate the concerns raised by Brisbane residents about aircraft noise. None of the initial suggestions from the PIR or the reason for its existence had anything to do with aircraft noise over the Redlands. The draft report contains recommendations almost entirely aimed at mitigating complaints from Brisbane residents about aircraft noise. Redlands residents were not even considered. The report actually suggests maximising the number of flights departing over the Bayside, particularly on weekday evenings, Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings. The report's only nod to the Redlands is a recommendation to change the heights and speeds of aircraft to get planes flying higher over our suburbs to reduce noise.
Final flight path changes have yet to be made. Redlands residents have until November 20 to have their say. The Independent forum set up by the Coalition strongly backed the adoption of all the recommendations determined to be safe and provide positive noise mitigation to the Brisbane community. The current Minister for Transport, Labor's Catherine King, says the report provides many recommendations to improve aircraft noise outcomes. For Brisbane, that is. I can't see how any of the report's recommendations will mitigate aircraft noise in the Redlands. The entire purpose of this report, as endorsed by Barnaby Joyce and now by Catherine King, was to minimise the impact of aircraft noise over Brisbane suburbs.
Bowman MP Henry Pike managed to get a forum for the Redlands so residents' concerns could be heard. Well done, Mr Pike; we applaud that effort. Mr Pike talks up his negotiation skills in the many press releases he sends to our office. We can only hope his negotiation skills are as good as he says they are because the only thing that will stop more aircraft noise over the Redlands is direct intervention from our local member. Good luck, Mr Pike. We wish you well.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
