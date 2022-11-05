Review was only ever Brisbane focused

Deputy prime minister and transport minister at the time, Barnaby Joyce, welcomed recommendations that seemed to vindicate the concerns raised by Brisbane residents about aircraft noise. None of the initial suggestions from the PIR or the reason for its existence had anything to do with aircraft noise over the Redlands. The draft report contains recommendations almost entirely aimed at mitigating complaints from Brisbane residents about aircraft noise. Redlands residents were not even considered. The report actually suggests maximising the number of flights departing over the Bayside, particularly on weekday evenings, Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings. The report's only nod to the Redlands is a recommendation to change the heights and speeds of aircraft to get planes flying higher over our suburbs to reduce noise.