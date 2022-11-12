Redland City Bulletin
OPINION: Toondah Harbour development will be for nothing if units are out of reach for next generation

Jordan Crick
November 13 2022 - 8:00am
A fly-through of the apartments proposed for Toondah Harbour. Picture supplied

The success of Toondah Harbour could well boil down to one seldom discussed but highly significant issue, and that is whether the touted 3600 units will be affordable for the city's next generation.

Jordan Crick

