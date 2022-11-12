The success of Toondah Harbour could well boil down to one seldom discussed but highly significant issue, and that is whether the touted 3600 units will be affordable for the city's next generation.
How many people have pondered this point when perusing the Environmental Impact Statement and deciding whether the benefits - in this case more housing - outweigh the potential environmental costs?
It shapes as the yardstick against which the development's success will ultimately be measured, given the city's housing supply issues and the number of dwellings required to meet future demand.
If most of the market is locked out of Toondah, is it really worth following through with building on environmentally significant wetlands?
Spokesman Dolan Hayes assures me Walker Corporation are confident that the 3600 apartments will be filled. He even referenced the "chronic" housing shortage when I put the question to him this week.
He says Walker will offer a range of dwelling sizes, prices and types over the project's life and they will be competitive in the local market.
The statement we often hear in support of multi-generational developments is that we do not want our young people to be our greatest export.
It is an admirable line to take, but if we are genuinely committed to giving children a future in this city, then affordable housing is desperately needed.
It has never been more difficult for young people like myself to buy a home. Inflation is high and rising, house prices have hit eye-watering levels, and wages are struggling to cut the mustard.
Take one look at the artist's impressions of Walker's proposal and it is clear many of these units will come with considerable price tags. They are waterside properties after all.
Walker recently developed a twin tower unit complex fronting Milton Railway Station, near the famous XXXX brewery, and a stone's throw from Lang Park.
Prices for one and two bedroom apartments in that complex were quoted between $420,000 and $550,000 back in 2012. Where does that place Toondah in a post-Olympics market?
Let us not forget that this development is earmarked for a city which is facing intense state government scrutiny over its housing strategy.
We are told the Housing Minister was left with no choice but to step in and take the reins from council earlier this year. He claims affordable and diverse housing is at the heart of the government's plan.
The Redlands population is predicted to grow by about 35,600 people before 2041 and the state's Shaping SEQ report says 17,200 dwellings will be needed to meet demand.
The 3600 units proposed for Toondah could make a serious dent in that figure, with the timeline for completion slated at 15 to 20 years.
I have no issue with exclusive waterfront property springing up in the Redlands, if it is well-planned, but the city needs genuinely affordable housing too.
It needs places where mortgages won't excessively stretch household budgets and it desperately needs to look after its next generation.
Is Toondah worth the cost if owning an apartment turns out to be nothing more than a pipe dream for future Redlanders?
Read more local news and opinion here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.