Weekly wrap: Inundated with great business acumen in the Redlands

G'day readers,
We have had a lot of rain over the past year and according to the BOM (yes, I said BOM), we are in for another wet summer.
Luckily, in the Redlands, we've escaped the massive flooding that has occurred in other regions.
But we haven't escaped it altogether.
This week Jordi Crick spoke with an Alex Hills resident who is fighting to save his family home after receiving notice that the Redland City Council plans to remove him from his property over ongoing flooding issues. What would you do if you were in this situation?
On a brighter note, Jordi spoke with a Cleveland mother of three who has used the Redlands as inspiration for her fashion designs. We love spruiking the success of local businesses, and the photos from the North Stradbroke Island fashion shoot are superb.
While we are singing the praises of Redlands businesses, Emily Lowe did a yarn this week about a Straddie-loving couple's dream of opening a brewery on North Stradbroke Island becoming a reality. We reckon many mainland Redlanders will make this a go-to destination to go and enjoy a day.
Since we ran our front page story on the terrible ambulance ramping numbers at the Redlands hospital, politicians from both major parties have been firing off word bombs with high frequency.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson told State Parliament it was "unclear" whether funding had been allocated in the 2022 federal budget for the Redlands Hospital expansion project. Capalaba MP Don Brown says LNP members are making "dishonest" and "false" claims. Someone is telling fibs. You decide who.
Aircraft noise in the Redlands is fast becoming a hot issue. I must admit I have not noticed an increase in aircraft noise where I live, but many in the Redlands have.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.