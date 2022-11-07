The weather again halted most saltwater fishing except for fishing early in the mornings and sheltered rivers and creeks.
The snapper is in the bay, and I got reports of snapper up to seventy centimeters caught from a houseboat moored around Coochiemudlo Island.
I have observed plenty of cuttlefish bone floating on the surface.
The female cuttlefish die after laying their eggs, and the snapper and mulloway will take advantage of this and move into the area.
Anglers should use good quality squid and cuttlefish for bait to match what the fish are feeding on.
At night these fish will move into shallow water, and shore-based anglers can do well by using live bait to catch mulloway and snapper from the shore.
Some large whiting is also over the sand flats, and although worms and yabbies will be the go-to bait for most anglers, there is a growing band of anglers catching monster whiting of up to 40cm on lures.
ZMan shrimp are realistic imitation lures with antennae and legs and a segmented body which adds vibration and action of a flicking prawn.
Small vibe lures are also used successfully to catch whiting.
Caught on a light rod, six-pound braid, and six-pound leader, they give a good account of themselves.
Freshwater anglers are experiencing the best bass fishing in a long time.
Many creeks and rivers hold huge bass, which were flushed out of the dams.
These fish are looking out for food in unfamiliar and multiple fish are being caught in a fishing session.
Raymond Kennedy reported that fishing in the Hinze keeps improving as the water clears.
Three launched at 6 am, collected the shrimp from their trap and arrived at their usual spot out from the white post just before the old quarry.
They caught some very good fish with a final tally of one hundred and twenty-seven bass before running out of shrimp at 10.30.
Four bass over 50cm. That many fish in a morning session is amazing fishing.
If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
Michael has more than 25 years of experience fishing in the bay and lives on Coochimudlo Island fishing regularly from his kayak.
