Redland City Bulletin

Wet weather makes catching fish a struggle for SEQ angers

By Michael Des David
November 7 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Avid angler Ray Kennedy with a bass caught at Lake Hinze. Picture supplied

The weather again halted most saltwater fishing except for fishing early in the mornings and sheltered rivers and creeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.