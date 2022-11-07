Redlands Tigers second grade have bounced back from a precarious position to snatch first-innings points in a low-scoring affair against Valley.
Jack Fraser led the charge with a patient half-century, helping Redlands regain a foothold in the contest after a shaky start to the run chase on day one, where the first five Tigers wickets fell for just 21 runs.
The innings looked to be in peril once again when Fraser departed for 52, but a three-hour vigil from James Pullar helped pull Redlands out of the fire and over the line.
Tom Biggs and Klinton Goodridge also contributed to the late-order resurgence, scoring 31 and 49 respectively before the Tigers were dismissed for 216 in the 94th over.
Pullar's innings of 19 spanned 147 balls and he was at the wicket as Redlands passed the 140 required for first innings points.
Valley saw out the remainder of day two at Peter Burge Oval, finishing on 2/167 at stumps.
Third grade went agonisingly close to a first innings win against Gold Coast, with a final wicket partnership worth almost 50 proving the difference for the visitors at Fred Kratzmann Oval.
The Dolphins were facing a long drive back down the M1 after limping to 5/28 and then 8/92, but some late order resistance led by Jock Vivers (91) at number eight was enough to seal a nail-biting win.
Jacob Apted and Jamie Ryan ran through the Gold Coast top order to blow the game wide open after Redlands posted a modest total of 200 on day one.
The game appeared to be slipping away from the Dolphins when a further three wickets fell with the score on 92, but the final two partnerships completely turned the contest on its head.
Redlands claimed the final wicket with the score on 202.
The Tigers Over 40s team celebrated Ray Bubke's celebratory game in fine style, easing past Valley at Peter Burge Oval on Sunday.
Bubke, who is celebrating 50 years at Redlands Tigers Cricket Club (formerly Eastern Suburbs and Easts/Redlands), bludgeoned a six to bring up the win for Redlands in the 33rd over.
Earlier in the day, Chris Coop led the way with the ball for Tigers, claiming three scalps after Valley won the toss and elected to bat first.
Redlands lost Mark Gaskell early in the chase but it proved to be only a minor hiccup, with fellow opener Justin Kersey plundering five fours on his way to a half century and the day's top score.
Brian Brix chimed in with 36 before Bubke stepped up to settle the score, finishing on 23 not out.
First grade agreed to call off their match with Valley at Ashgrove after a man reportedly collapsed and died during an unrelated fun run held in close proximity to the ground. The teams will share the points.
Fourth grade (2D): Redlands 2/270 dec (M Fay 58, Josh Bongers 41, Bentley Martin 35) drew with Gold Coast 9/163 (Harry Zietsch 5/35, Byron Grant 4/50)
Fifth grade (2D): Redlands 142 (Braydon Hayes 28) def University of Queensland 141 (Wayne Todman 5/21) and 1/37
Sixth grade (2D): Redlands 9/214 dec (Jacob Orbell 69, Luke Buckle 65) def Valley 192 (Harry Legg 5/47, Luke Buckle 3/27) and 3/45
Rebecca McCoombes Cup: Redlands 5/244 (Chloe Price 71*, Evie Massingham 63*, Yanah Floridis 38) def Holland Park West Ospreys 220
Lord's Taverners: Redlands 9/159 (Chris Rodger 46* , Tom Jeffries 37) def by Norths 3/162
Over 40s: Redlands 4/143 (Justin Kersey 50*, Brian Brix 36) def Valley 9/139 (Chris Coop 3/27)
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
