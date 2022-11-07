Redlands Tigers stalwart Ray 'Razz' Bubke was the man of the hour on Sunday as the Over 40s side beat Valley at Peter Burge Oval. He is celebrating 50 years at the club. Photos by Doug O'Neill
Read more about the game here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.