Redlands Tigers cruise to big win against Valley as stalwart Ray Bubke celebrates club milestone

By Jordan Crick
November 8 2022 - 8:00am
Redlands Tigers stalwart Ray 'Razz' Bubke was the man of the hour on Sunday as the Over 40s side beat Valley at Peter Burge Oval. He is celebrating 50 years at the club. Photos by Doug O'Neill

