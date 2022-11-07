Victoria Point Bowls Club's Oak Tree Spring Community Bowls has wrapped up with a tight competition amongst competitive teams.
Extra bowls were needed by four teams to determine the champions, but ultimately the Ping Pongers came out on top to take home the prize money.
Another Christmas themed Community Bowls night will be held Friday, December 16 for a one nigh only session from 6.30pm.
Anyone interested should book in early to make sure they get a spot.
Several club competitions also finished up this week.
Kim Millard, Dan Gablonski, John Titmarsh and Trevor Broadbent won the Senior Four's Final, defeating Gary Hagan, John Price, Ron Cameron and Andy Thompson.
Ian Shackleton and James Brown won the Open C Pairs over Ryan Trembath and Alyson Thompson.
Lesley Mitchell, Kay Feck and Greer Trost won the Ladies Triples over Chris Smith, Jan Bool and Maggie Helm.
On Thursday night Team Red from Victoria Point will play Wellington Point in the Night Pennants semi-final at Capalaba Bowls Club.
Twelve players from Victoria Point will play to stay in the competition and play Capalaba in the final on Friday evening.
Aside from bowls the club will also begin line dancing from 11am on Friday.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
