A global developer has signed on the bring the $250 million Capalaba Town Centre Revitalisation project to life with a vision to make the precinct a commercial, entertainment, cultural and civic hub.
Redland City Council has partnered with the Shayher Group to deliver the 1.55 hectare site which includes community amenities like a new library, customer service centre, arts centre and community hall.
The Capalaba Revitalisation Project will transform the area behind Capalaba Central Shopping Centre.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said a development agreement has been signed by the Council, Redland Investment Corporation (RIC) ans Shayher Group to get the project moving.
"The agreement for the commercial hub of Capalaba will see delivery of a $250 million project that incorporates exemplar public spaces including community assets such as a new library, customer service centre, arts centre and community hall," Cr Williams said.
"This will be complemented with a renewed public realm that is activated and innovative, using best practice architecture and sub-tropical design.
"The Capalaba Town Centre Revitalisation Project, which will accommodate employment uses supported by a diverse mix of dining, retail and entertainment uses to create a day/night economy, will also deliver improved pedestrian and vehicular connectivity in the urban heart."
RIC Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelley said an Expression of Interest campaign called for proponents from the private sector which would implement Council's vision for a vibrant Capalaba Town Centre.
"The Capalaba Centre Master Plan, adopted by Council in 2010, identified key areas of need at Capalaba, which holds tremendous potential as the entry into Redlands Coast," Mr Kelley said.
"The key areas included an active town square, a need to improve pedestrian movement and repositioning Capalaba as a primary employment, transit, and mixed-use development centre.
"Shayher Group presented an exciting and dynamic proposal that will bring much-needed infrastructure and improve connectivity, creating a mixed-use precinct in Capalaba."
Shayher Group Managing Director John Lin said the landmark project would unite the Redlands.
"We envision bringing the Redlands Coast community together by accommodating major employment and community facilities, complemented by an innovative and high-quality public realm and village green," Mr Lin said.
Division 8 Councillor Tracey Huges said the project would "breathe new life" into Capalaba and boost the local economy.
"Capalaba is home to a growing number of families so it's important this project protects the local community feel of the area while also delivering much-needed activation," Cr Huges said.
The next stages of the Capalaba Town Centre Revitalisation Project include detailed design and development applications in 2023.
The draft masterplan for the Capalaba Town Centre Revitalisation Project can be found on Council's website at redland.qld.gov.au/CapalabaProject
