Developer signs on for Capalaba Town Centre Revitalisation

By Emily Lowe
Updated November 7 2022 - 5:47pm, first published 4:01pm
An artist impression of a revitalised Capalaba Town Centre. Picture supplied

A global developer has signed on the bring the $250 million Capalaba Town Centre Revitalisation project to life with a vision to make the precinct a commercial, entertainment, cultural and civic hub.

