Quandamooka artist Joshua Gross has transformed Cleveland's Bloomfield Street underpass with a colourful Indigenous mural.
Mr Gross, who is an aspiring artist hailing from Minjerribah, said Quandamooka culture was a big part of his life and had inspired his desire to promote expression and his creativity in the Redlands.
"Culture is paramount in my life. It is family, it is a connection, it is belonging, it is love," he said.
"It keeps me grounded, fuels my drive for making art and gives me direction.
"The reason I wanted to create the artwork is simple, to give back to the community."
Mayor Karen Williams said the underpass on Bloomfield Street provided a great opportunity to share his Quandamooka heritage and creative flair with the community.
"Not only does the mural represent Joshua's culture, but the street art initiative forms part of a range of council strategies to combat vandalism within our community," she said.
"With the Bloomfield Street underpass having sustained damage from graffiti and past wet weather events, it was time to see new artwork [completed] in this location.
"Council has also applied an anti-graffiti coating to the mural to help protect it from vandalism without impacting the art's appearance.
"The underpass artwork is not the first of its kind here on Redlands Coast, with some open spaces and council buildings, such as one exterior wall of the Cleveland library, being transformed into a pop of colour."
Cr Peter Mitchell said the artwork was a wonderful example of cultural diversity in the Redlands.
"I want to thank Joshua for reclaiming this space and turning it into a work of art that will now provide the community with some insight into Quandamooka culture and art," he said.
"Not only will the mural unify our community, but the underpass' transformation will hopefully encourage more pedestrians to use the tunnel as a safer alternative to crossing the busy road above.
"Nearby water pumps and drains at the underpass have also recently been upgraded to redirect water runoff, which previously led to flooding in the pedestrian tunnel."
Read more local news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.