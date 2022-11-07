Redland City Bulletin

Quandamooka artist Joshua Gross transforms Cleveland underpass with Indigenous art

November 8 2022 - 8:00am
Cr Peter Mitchell with Quandamooka artist Joshua Gross near the Bloomfield Street underpass at Cleveland. Picture supplied

Quandamooka artist Joshua Gross has transformed Cleveland's Bloomfield Street underpass with a colourful Indigenous mural.

