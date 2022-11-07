Redland City Bulletin

Sinfonia presents an eclectic mix for its final concert

Updated November 7 2022 - 10:06pm, first published 9:45pm
Redland Sinfonia performers Kaitlyn Bowen, Emily Moolenschot, Liam Waldock, Christina Dobson look forward to playing An Eclectic Mix. Picture supplied.

An Eclectic Mix featuring a wide range of music will be the final 2022 concert for the Redland Sinfonia.

