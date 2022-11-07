An Eclectic Mix featuring a wide range of music will be the final 2022 concert for the Redland Sinfonia.
It will be staged at the Donald Simpson Leisure centre at 2pm on November 19.
Included in the set list is the Pirates of Penzance overture and Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah. The concert also celebrates the life of Olivia Newton John in a medley from Grease.
Conductor Graeme Denniss said he would also step out in his blue suede shoes for some Elvis songs.
"The concert gives the talented musicians in the Redland Sinfonia an opportunity to play solo with the orchestra. Four of the players will strut their stuff, some for the first time," Dr Denniss said.
Soloists will be Emily Moolenschot, Christina Dobson, Jan Stuart-Street and Kaitlyn Bowen playing solos for marimba, cello, viola and electric violin.
Also featured is emerging artist, baritone Liam Waldock, formerly a student at Cleveland State High School and now in his first year at the Griffith University Conservatorium of Music.
"Liam was spotted busking at the Sunday markets in Bloomfield St by the Redland Sinfonia talent scouts, who were impressed by the rich sound of his voice and his retro style songs. He has a great affinity with Nat King Cole and will sing Nature Boy and Unforgettable, as well as the Pirate King and a Frank Sinatra standard."
"The musicians of the Redland Sinfonia are very pleased to return to the Donald Simpson Centre for their final concert in 2022. This is the first time since the pandemic. We look forward to sharing our music and a sumptuous afternoon tea with our audience."
Tickets are $10 to $20 and include a program and afternoon tea. Book on trybooking.com/CCOLG or 3820 8310. Remaining tickets will also be sold at the door.
