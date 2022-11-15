Property details:
Raby Bay
Live the luxurious bayside life you deserve in this stunning four bedroom home with an impressive quay line, quality finishes throughout and a magnificent outdoor set-up.
With inspiration from Hamptons design, this home blends a relaxed atmosphere with understated elegance.
The impressive gourmet kitchen has a butler's pantry complete with a hot water tap and space for a second fridge. Or cook outside in a full kitchen with plumbed sink and fridge alongside the built-in barbecue.
Four deluxe bedrooms will delight every household member and the elegant Master has a walk-in robe and luxurious ensuite.
Two additional opulent bathrooms service the house and guests, while multiple living areas ensure you have different entertainment areas to suit your occasion.
There is zoned ducted air conditioning throughout and built-in speakers in the living room and patio.
Outside you can experience the ultimate in Raby Bay living with a 19-metre quay line and a 15-metre pontoon.
Watch the water world drift by from your sparkling in-ground pool while enjoying an outdoor barbecue on the hybrid Modwood decking.
With remote electric gated entry, nine EUFY security cameras and alarm system, large garage plus carport, this magnificent home can be yours.
Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.