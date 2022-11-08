A Redland family has come up with a fresh idea to help bayside residents support local independent stores across the region from the comfort of their own home.
Butcher Baker Grocer is an online business that brings together specialist independent stores in major food segments for customers to order, pay and have local produce delivered to their door.
The business is the first of its kind in Queensland.
Owner Jeremy Spencer said his family loved the quality provided by specialist local businesses but struggled to get around the ships with family and work commitments.
"It's sad that all too often we have to choose between convenience and excellent quality and service. We wanted to offer all of it, so that shoppers like us who want to support their local community, and buy from specialists, have the option to make it convenient too," he said.
"We hand-picked our partners as we believe they are best in class, and when you look at who we have in our collective, they are some of the longest standing, most experienced producers in the Redlands."
Businesses involved include Bay Gourmet Meats at Birkdale, Barratt's Bakery at Cleveland, Cleveland Fruit Barn, Costa's Seafood at Capalaba, Grandma's Pantry, My Cake Place at Birkdale, Treats & Co at Wellington Point, River City Coffee Roasters, at Ormiston Lunar Farm Organics at Birkdale and Australian Wildflour Pastry Co at Ormiston.
Mr Spencer said customers could get goods from butchers, bakeries and greengrocers, as well as seafood, wholefoods, locally roasted coffee, pastries, cakes and organic produce.
"Service is high on our agenda too, we offer a personal service where the customer really does come first, we know that without our customers we don't have anything," he said.
"We want to offer the same service that customers receive in local stores, where it's not just about a transaction but also about those personal connections."
Cleveland Fruit Barn store operator Joe Guglielmino said he was proud to join the collective.
"When Jeremy approached me with the idea, I thought it was brilliant," he said.
"Since COVID, foot traffic has decreased as consumers have become more comfortable shopping online, so this is a great way to offer something to the community that helps make it easier to shop at the local independent stores here in the Redlands."
The service coveres all of the Redlands' mainland postcodes and some surrounding suburbs like Manly, Wynnum, Lota, Chandler and Gumdale.
Every fourth delivery is free and the service includes discounted delivery offers and a free trial for all customers.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
