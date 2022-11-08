Work is underway on a $2.4 million state government initiative to upgrade long-standing sports fields at Mount Cotton State School.
Project plans include merging two ovals and increasing their capacity to accommodate 100m and 200m events.
An Education Department spokeswoman said the works would allow the school to host sports carnivals on site.
Also included in the upgrade is a new all-weather shelter with power and drinking fountains which will be built in the site's south-east corner.
"Site works commenced in November 2022 and are due for completion in January 2023, subject to weather conditions," the spokeswoman said.
"The upgrade will provide a better all-round experience for all sporting activities."
Mount Cotton State School was established in 1876 and has a maximum enrollment capacity of 660 students.
Its buildings flank Mount Cotton Road and the school hall is used as a polling booth on election days.
A department spokeswoman said $2.4 million was being spent on the oval upgrade project and it would support six jobs.
The upgrade works come just months after the state government announced in the budget that it would spend a record $16.5 billion on school and early childhood education.
"This funding supports more new schools in Queensland's fastest growing areas, and new and upgraded facilities for many existing schools," a spokeswoman said.
"The budget includes funding of nearly $220 million over two years for additional classrooms at existing schools experiencing in-catchment enrolment growth.
"Another $650 million over five years will deliver hundreds of renewal projects."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
