State government injects $2.4 million into oval upgrades at Mount Cotton State School

By Jordan Crick
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:56pm, first published 4:00pm
Work has started on a $2.4 million upgrade at Mount Cotton State School. Pictures from Goolgle Maps/supplied

Work is underway on a $2.4 million state government initiative to upgrade long-standing sports fields at Mount Cotton State School.

