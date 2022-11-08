Redland residents already experiencing aircraft noise disruptions across the Redlands are having their say through public consultation for a review of Brisbane Airport flight paths.
Airservices Australia released the Brisbane New Parallel Runway Flight Paths Post Implementation Review (PIR) Draft Report with recommendations, including some options impacting the Redlands.
Redland City Bulletin readers said aircraft noise was already impacting their suburbs and could become worse if they did not speak up.
Marcel Doedens of Wellington Point said increases in aircraft noise over the Redlands had become a concern and that he would make a submission to Airservices Australia's consultation.
"Like so many, I moved here for the peace and quiet. Not the hectic inner-city lifestyles and all the associated noise."
"Now we seem to be hearing more and more noise from low flying planes. I am not sure what this is due to, however it is becoming problematic as the planes are constant. I don't have double glazing, so the aircraft noise is very noticeable."
Cassie Brain of Ormiston said her "right to peace and quiet" was disrupted by an increase in aircraft noise.
"The aircraft noise is especially disturbing in the evenings when trying to spend quality family time. It disturbs our sleep," she said.
"This is an expensive, wealthy area and residents should be considered especially in an area so close to the water where residents move to be away from city 'noise'.
"Move the flight path to go north and out to the bay where it's less populated."
Lauren Philp of Redland Bay said she experienced "significant" disruptions regularly.
"These periods, being weekday evenings, Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings, on top of the other times, are typically rest periods for most people and families," she said.
"The planes fly though and the noise is loud. Personally, [I'm] very disappointed with this imposition on our chosen lifestyle."
No changes have been made to flight paths since Brisbane's second runway opened in 2020.
Airservices Australia CEO Jason Harfield said feedback through public consultation, open until Sunday, November 20, would be considered in finalising the PIR.
To engage with public consultation, residents can email engage@airservicesaustralia.com or visit the Air Services Australia engage website under feedback and registration.
A drop in information session will aslo be held at Capalaba Place, 16-20 Noleen St Capalaba, QLD 4157 on Friday November 11 from 12.30-7.30pm.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
