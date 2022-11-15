Cleveland State school: Amazing achievements throughout the year Advertising Feature

Cleveland State School principal Rob McCullough reflects on the year. Photo is supplied.

At Cleveland State School we have plenty to talk about in terms of great achievements over the 2002 school year.

In collaboration with the Minjerribah-Moorgumpin Elders-in-Council, community and Cleveland State School Jarjums, we re-named our school sport houses Mari (kangaroo), Gabul (carpet snake), Binging (turtle) and Mirrigimpa (sea eagle).



This year was Cleveland State School's first time with EcoMarines. Our ambassadors run the school's Containers for Change program (known as 'Jeff' bins after a retired cleaner) and feel good about the positive impact their recycling efforts have on the environment.



Alongside the Year 5 'Jeff Bin Representatives', they have collected and recycled 1137 containers so far.



The ambassadors completed a waste audit and created a 'Waste Warrior' turtle out of the most common waste items to educate the school on the affects this waste has on the local bay, winning the competition.

The Wakakirri performance 'Rise Through Adversitree' was chosen for a national award as part of the Wakakirri Story-Dance Festival 2022, the National Story Award for excellence in performing arts and raising awareness about animal welfare.

Modern Language Teachers Association of Queensland - French, run an annual speech contest with our students placing first, third, fourth and fifth, as well as two high commended.

Ensembles were performed at this year's Redlands Eisteddfod. It was the first time the school entered Junior Band and they received third place.



The Senior Band competed against four other local schools and colleges coming first. Senior Strings received a highly commended. Earlier in the year the Senior Band received the only gold award in its division at Fanfare competition at Cleveland District State High School.

At the Federation of International Sport Aerobics and Fitness (FISFA) super series competition, the Year 6 and Year 1/2 teams placed first and the boys team third.



At the FISFA state competition the boys team placed third, Year 1/2 team second and, Year 6 team second followed by the FISFA nationals where Year 1/2 won the team spirit award.

Dance Troupe competed in the Ipswich and Beenleigh Eisteddfods, receiving highly commended awards, touch football teams competed in the Runcorn Cup and all school's competition and the school placed third at the Bayside Regional Reader's Cup Competition earlier this year.

This year the school also launched a new initiative 'Tech Girls' to give students an opportunity to be coached and mentored by the STEM teacher and tech professionals from across Australia.

