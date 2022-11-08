A Victoria Point teacher has contributed her story learning first-hand how to raise her special needs son in a book to help women navigate motherhood.
Kate Hamilton is part of the collaborative book 'Navigating Motherhood', a practical guide for every day mums to inspire new parents to feel seen and heard in their roles as parents.
The book is a collection of stories which feature real-life, relatable role models from all walks of life who are educating and advocating for new mums transitioning to a new life.
Ms Hamilton shares her story raising her special needs son and having the confidence to ask for help to take action and survive motherhood with ease and grace.
"Representing the special needs motherhood journey is so important and I am honored to be able to do that," she said.
"We will continue to share our story as it unfolds to help spread awareness and ignite change for those living with rare diseases and disability in our community, country and even the world."
Publisher Laura Elizabeth of Maven Press says, Ms Hamilton's advice is crucial for people on their own special needs parenting journeys.
"Believing in yourself as a mother, trusting your intuition and having the courage to ask for help and then immediate action is an incredible force of power that starts with you," she said.
"We wrote this book because we know that there are so many out there feeling alone and unsure where to find support.
"We wanted to send a strong and clear message to the world everywhere that it doesn't have to be this way, and this book will guide you through overcoming your fears and self doubt and inspire you to instead embrace the courage to find new positive ways of navigating motherhood."
Navigating Motherhood launches globally on November 10th. For more information visit www.mavenpress.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
