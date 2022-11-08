Redland City Bulletin
Our People

A Victoria Point mother has contributed to a book on motherhood

EL
By Emily Lowe
November 9 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Point teacher Kate Hamilton shares her journey raising her special needs son in the Navigating Motherhood book. Picture supplied

A Victoria Point teacher has contributed her story learning first-hand how to raise her special needs son in a book to help women navigate motherhood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.