Residents are being warned to watch out for phone calls from scammers claiming to be conducting a survey for Redland City Council.
Some residents have reported receiving the calls but the council has advised it is not currently conducting any phone polling.
The fake calls have prompted a plea for residents to be cautious about unsolicited contact and stay aware of potential threats.
Council says the safest way to verify a call is to contact the company or organisation using the details listed on its official website.
The warning comes as Scams Awareness Week approaches, with Queenslanders reporting they have lost almost $195,000 to fake charity scams this year alone.
Queensland Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman said scammers were constantly finding new ways to swindle victims.
"Worryingly, Queenslanders have reported the highest amount of losses to fake charity scams than any other state or territory this year ...," she said.
"We know scammers are opportunistic following natural disasters such as the February floods, especially when it comes to donation scams."
Salvation Army spokesman Simon Gregory said the organisation was seeing increasing evidence of scammers taking advantage of people's generosity.
"The Salvation Army, like all registered charities, work hard to build trust and goodwill with our donors and supporters," he said.
"These scams only erode trust and make it harder for those doing the right thing."
Report a scam using the online form at scamwatch.gov.au.
Signs of a scam, according to the state government:
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
