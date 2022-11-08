Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Council issues scam warning on fake survey calls

By Jordan Crick
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:14pm, first published 4:01pm
Residents have received phone calls from scammers claiming to be surveying on behalf of Redland City Council. Picture supplied/file

Residents are being warned to watch out for phone calls from scammers claiming to be conducting a survey for Redland City Council.

