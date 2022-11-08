Redland City Bulletin

New campaign launched as protesters ramp up opposition to proposed Toondah Harbour development

JC
By Jordan Crick
November 9 2022 - 8:00am
Redlands 2030 president Stephen MacDonald will be involved with the 'Say No to Toondah' campaign launch at Cleveland.

Residents opposed to the $1.4 billion Toondah Harbour development proposed for Cleveland are being invited to launch a 'Say No to Toondah' campaign at GJ Walter Park.

