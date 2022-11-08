Residents opposed to the $1.4 billion Toondah Harbour development proposed for Cleveland are being invited to launch a 'Say No to Toondah' campaign at GJ Walter Park.
Redlands 2030 President and Toondah Alliance member Stephen MacDonald said the group would be urging people to have their say on the draft Environmental Impact Statement.
"We know there are many locals who don't want to see 3600 units made up of 80 towers, up to 10 storeys high, built on 100 acres of protected wetlands in the Moreton Bay marine park," he said.
"We'll be taking a few photos and talking to people about how they can respond to [Walker Corporation's] draft EIS, which was released recently."
The 'Say No to Toondah' campaign launch will be held at GJ Walter Park in Cleveland at 3pm on Saturday, November 12.
Public submissions on the EIS close on Tuesday, December 6.
The document is available on Walker Corporation's website and in hard copy form at council's Cleveland, Capalaba and Victoria Point libraries.
The Toondah Alliance consists of groups including Redlands 2030, Queensland Wader Study Group, Koala Action Group and the Australian Conservation Foundation.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.