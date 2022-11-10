Victoria Point residents have continued their appeal for action on anti-social behaviour near their property after a man was caught dropping his strides and making an obscene gesture towards a security camera.
Footage sent to the Redland City Bulletin shows the man exposing his backside and flipping off the camera while walking with children on a footpath that flanks the Sycamore Parade property.
Redlands resident Maria Sealey, who made a speech to the council earlier this year outlining ongoing issues in the area, said another urgent meeting was needed between stakeholders and residents.
She fired off an email to police, council and nearby businesses after the incident - which was caught on one of her security cameras - saying resident safety should not be compromised.
The easement running alongside the property connects Sycamore Parade to Victoria Point Town Centre.
Other incidents caught on the property's camera include youths ripping out plants from Teak Lane reserve, which adjoins the estate, and objects being thrown in the direction of the property.
In one particularly crude incident, a woman was seen on camera defecating near houses in broad daylight.
Mrs Sealey told the Bulletin earlier this year that issues in the area included drug use, vandalism, graffiti and people urinating in public gardens.
She said the man exposing his backside was "disgusting" and she had zero tolerance for the behaviour.
"It is not on. If people find that acceptable and think 'OK, that's how society is', well no it's not.
"This is our backyard, this is where we live.
"It has been going on pretty much since we've had the cameras, especially the public urination.
"They urinate on our fence and on our Crime Stoppers sign, so it is not a recent thing unfortunately."
Redland City Council said earlier this year that it had met with residents about safety concerns and was looking at alternate access to the shopping centre.
"Management of anti-social behaviour in the community is the responsibility of the Queensland Government through the Queensland Police Service," a spokeswoman said.
"Security cameras are not prioritised by council to address matters of state responsibility.
"Council works with QPS crime data to ensure that security cameras placed in areas across the city are located where they are most needed according to incidents of crime ..."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
