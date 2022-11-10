Redland City Bulletin
Residents continue safety push on Sycamore Parade after man exposes bottom on security camera

Updated November 11 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 8:00am
A man is caught exposing his bottom on a security camera at Victoria Point. Picture supplied

Victoria Point residents have continued their appeal for action on anti-social behaviour near their property after a man was caught dropping his strides and making an obscene gesture towards a security camera.

