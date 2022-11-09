Redland City Bulletin

Police workshop to help residents keep Redland communities safe

November 9 2022 - 4:00pm
Queensland Police will hold a crime prevention workshop at Wellington Point on November 22. Picture by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Queensland Police will hold a crime prevention workshop in the Redlands to help residents keep themselves and their communities safe and prevent crime in their own homes.

