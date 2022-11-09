Queensland Police will hold a crime prevention workshop in the Redlands to help residents keep themselves and their communities safe and prevent crime in their own homes.
Crime prevention workshops are conducted by the Bayside Patrol Group and supported by Redland City Council Community Safety team.
They provide residents with the skills to conduct home security assessments and improve the safety and wellbeing for themselves, their families and communities.
The workshop will discuss layered security assessments on how to assess and identify the priority vulnerabilities in the home and the reality of home security cameras, what to consider when purchasing and an introduction to the Community Camera Alliance.
It also covers how to identify publicly available crime statistics to give better knowledge of the actual risks and what is really happening in the community.
Registrations are open for the session at the Redlands Sporting Club at Wellington Point on Tuesday, November 22 from 5.30-8.30pm
This event is free of charge but registrations are limited to 30 people only. Light refreshments will be provided.
