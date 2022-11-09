Capalaba MP Don Brown has levelled more allegations at Redlands Mayor Karen Williams under parliamentary privilege, this time criticising her for performing at a community-run Oktoberfest event in Central Queensland.
Mr Brown claimed in his speech that Cr Williams had been paid to perform at the festival under her stage name Heidi the Yodelling Queen and said questions needed to be answered about her travel arrangements to the event.
He told the house it was an "absolute disgrace" that she was the face of the "biggest drinking festival in Central Queensland" just months after her drink-driving crash.
Cr Williams has defended her participation in the festival, saying she had been supporting the event for more than 30 years and considered its organisers and supporters to be part of her "extended family".
She said her travel to the festival this year and on all previous occasions had never come at a cost to ratepayers.
"... Frankly, the fact that he [Don Brown] is going to such lengths to track how I spend my own personal time is concerning," Cr Williams said.
"Parliament should be used to represent the needs of our local community not defame and discourage women from participating in politics.
"For Redland City, we need better infrastructure, more funding and a safer city, things Don Brown would do well to familiarise himself with."
Mr Brown tabled a document showing a photo of the Mayor on the Emu Park Oktoberfest Facebook page and a link to a 30 second video clip of her performing at the event.
"The ratepayers paid for the mayor to do a gig up at Emu Park that she is getting paid for," he told the house.
"I will never begrudge someone celebrating Oktoberfest, but what I do begrudge is Redland City Council Mayor Karen Williams doing a paid gig at Emu Park instead of doing her job."
Cr Williams said the Oktoberfest event had been a major fundraiser for Emu Park Lions Club since 1988.
"I am a first generation Australian. My parents were war refugees from Germany and Poland," she said.
"I have been acknowledging and celebrating my German heritage since I was a young child."
Mr Brown has been a long-time critic of Cr Williams and has repeatedly used parliamentary privilege to level allegations and criticism at the Mayor.
The Mayor has almost 50 years' experience as a yodeller and has performed at several high-profile events, including Expo '88 in Brisbane and Tamworth Country Music Festival.
She was charged with drink-driving after crashing a council-owned car into a tree but no conviction was recorded and she was ordered to complete 80 hours of community service.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
