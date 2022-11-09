Redland City Bulletin

Mayor defends Oktoberfest gig after MP fires off allegations under parliamentary privilege

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated November 9 2022 - 7:36pm, first published 5:00pm
Capalaba MP Don Brown tabled this photo, published on the Emu Park Oktoberfest Facebook page, when criticising Mayor Karen Williams for taking an Oktoberfest gig.

Capalaba MP Don Brown has levelled more allegations at Redlands Mayor Karen Williams under parliamentary privilege, this time criticising her for performing at a community-run Oktoberfest event in Central Queensland.

