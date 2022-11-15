Best of luck to the Graduating Class of 2022 as they embark on their final few days as students at Sheldon College.
We are proud of the people and citizens you are and feel confident knowing that you embark on this exciting phase of your life ready to face whatever challenges you encounter.
All the very best for the bright future ahead, from the Sheldon College community.
Craig Eades has built a career inspiring Year 11 and 12 students to engage with their education through TAFE Queensland's Senior College to help them find their life's pathway.
Based at TAFE Queensland's Alexandra Hills campus, Senior College blends high school and vocational study, equipping students with key skills to be job-ready or enrol in further study after graduating.
"Senior College offers a practical and independent alternative to traditional high school and an adult learning environment for students to enhance their lives.
"Our passionate teachers give students individualised study programs, giving them the flexibility to complete high school, attend vocational studies, trade apprenticeship or work.
"Teachers mentor each student to finish high school and obtain their Queensland Certificate of Education, Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank or TAFE Queensland qualifications," Mr Eades said.
Fostering an inclusive study environment is essential to Senior College's success, where like-minded classmates engage with teachers to overcome challenges.
"It's a fantastic program that changes students' lives. Whatever challenges our students face, the teachers here nurture them towards their career goals.
"We are a high school, and students still need a high attendance rate and get their assessments in on time. But if there's a problem, we work with them to ensure success and that support is a real game changer for them," Mr Eades said.
A 30-year veteran of education, Mr Eades has helped hundreds of young people to re engage with education, find the motivation to realise their potential and work to build their future.
"Supporting students to become successful is incredible.
"Whatever success is for them, it's enriching to see them graduate and have meaningful careers, despite their challenges.
"Watching their attendance, grades, maturity and self-esteem increase while they're with us as they enjoy their education genuinely inspires me," Mr Eades said.
On Thursday, October 13, Faith Lutheran College Redlands held its Year 12 Formal at Sirromet Wines, Mt Cotton with the cohort arriving in style in classic cars and limousines.
Graduating high school is a special time in a young person's life, but at Kimberley College, Carbrook it's so much more than a final score on a piece of paper.
"One of our aims is to develop students who are engaged with the world in which they live and who find their own purpose and passion.
"We hope each graduate leaves the college with a keen sense of self-worth and integrity," principal Glenn Johnson said.
"We wish all students in our 2022 senior graduating class all the absolute best as they embark on the next exciting stage of life as young adults and hope the Kimberley College values and lessons learnt will stand you in good stead."
Kimberley College senior Leah Duncan is looking forward to university next year with plans to pursue a law degree, aspiring to work as a criminal defence lawyer.
"I want to specialise in legal aid so that I can provide legal assistance to those financially less fortunate," she said.
Leah has had the opportunity to follow her passion for public speaking by participating in debating and later mooting competitions during her time at Kimberley College including the role of senior counsel which sparked her love for both legislative study and law practice and her future career ambitions.
Leah's also participated in visual art extracurricular competitions and exhibitions winning the prestigious 'Packers Prize Award' at the Logan City Artwaves Exhibition and being recognised with a 'highly commended' in the Brisbane Portrait Competition this year.
She also plays bass guitar in a band with fellow Kimberley College students, discovering her love of performing and gaining new experiences with recordings and playing gigs.
Instead of going straight to university after graduating, Lily Mayers has applied for a Logan City Council 12-month traineeship.
Lily is keen to gain some firsthand experience within local government, before studying government and international relations at Griffith University in 2024.
She hopes the traineeship will provide her with some valuable insights and help refine her chosen area of study. With dreams of the United Nations, the goal is to one day work in government policy and legislative change.
When not in the classroom, Lily volunteers weekends at the RSPCA Op Shop. She said she really enjoys being able to give back to the community as well as it is a break from study during her free time.
This has helped Lily become more confident and develop customer service skills while working with members of the public.