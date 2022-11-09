Redland City Bulletin

Free period products for TAFE students in Redlands, Logan, Mt Isa

November 10 2022 - 8:00am
TAFE QLD student accessing the Libra Period Positivity Program on campus.

TAFE Queensland will provide free period products on campuses across the state to remove period stigma, and make sure students can continue to attend classes.

