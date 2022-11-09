TAFE Queensland will provide free period products on campuses across the state to remove period stigma, and make sure students can continue to attend classes.
Students on campuses at Alexandra Hills, Loganlea and Mt Isa will be able to access free Libra pads and tampons from Semester 1, 2023.
A study by Libra found a significant amount of students skip class or days of school to avoid people knowing they are on their period or cannot afford period care products.
Hygine and health company Essity has launched the Libra Positivity Program to help institutions to provide period care to students for free.
TAFE Queensland launched the Period Positivity Program at its Gold Coast campuses and will expand it to install dispensers at more than 50 Queensland campuses.
TAFE Queensland General Manager on the Gold Coast Karen Dickinson said the program would remove barriers to educational participation as studies found students skipped class if they could not afford period products.
"We provide students with the ability to obtain qualifications which lead to employment. Improving their educational outcomes is a benefit to us all," she said.
"One less barrier to their education means that our female student population (nearly 50 per cent) will not have to decide whether they come to TAFE because they cannot afford period products that month.
"It means that they can engage with their learning fully."
In a survey after the initial trial of the program, almost 63 per cent of students said they had previously had to leave class because they did not have access to a period care product and 83 per cent said their attendance had improved because of the program.
Essity executive general manager Jody Scaife said the program allowed students to simply, safely and discreetly manage their periods at school, university.
"There's a real opportunity here for education providers to play a role in removing the shame and stigma that still surrounds periods, and support students to optimise their education, too," she said.
"In 2022, no student should see their education compromised because of the stigma or cost associated with having a period."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
