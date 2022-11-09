Generous Redland residents are coming together during the festive season to raise money for those in need through a Christmas market that returns after a two year hiatus.
The annual International Justice Mission (IJM) Australia Christmas Market has been run by volunteers since 2016 but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID
Event co-ordinator Lindsey Leijen said they were thrilled to be back at Redlands College for the event which raises funds for the IJM's work fighting slavery and human trafficking.
"We started this market for two reasons. We are passionate Justice Advocates for International Justice Mission and do all we can to raise awareness and funds for this amazing organisation seeking to end slavery worldwide," she said.
"We are also creatives who love hand made, fair trade, supporting small business and so many markets these days are too expensive for the amateur and hobbyist.
"So with that in mind we decided to start our own, affordable market and donate every penny we could to IJM. Since 2016 the market has been able to donate over $20 000 to IJM.
"This year we are also excited to be donating an amount to Hope in a Suitcase, an amazing organisation working locally to provide for foster children at critical times in their lives."
The IJM Christmas Market will be held Saturday, November 19 from 8am-1pm at Redlands College with items including handmade gifts, jewellery, homewares, plants, woodwork, fair trade and food available
