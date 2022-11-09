Redland City Bulletin

IJM Christmas Market returns to Redlands after COVID break

EL
By Emily Lowe
November 10 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJM Christmas Market co-ordinators Shannon O'Dell and Lindsey Leijen with donated items. File picture.

Generous Redland residents are coming together during the festive season to raise money for those in need through a Christmas market that returns after a two year hiatus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.