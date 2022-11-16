Alexandra Hills
The Alexandra Hills Hotel hosts a house DJ playing music every Saturday from 9pm.
Victoria Point
RDCOTA's Chit Chat Christmas Breakup morning Tea will be held at CAFE 63 Victoria Point Shopping Centre on November 25 from 10am. RSVP by phoning 3488 0680
Capalaba
Capalaba Uniting Church will hold a car boot market Saturday, November 19 from 7-11am with car boot stalls, op shop, cakes, plants, household goods, bric-a-brac, books, sausage sizzle and devonshire teas. Car boot sites cost $10 (table supplied), call 0407 272 757 to book a space.
Redlands
The Redlands VIEW Club supports seven Aussie students in The Smith Family's Learning For Life program. The group has a two course lunch with guest speakers on the fourth Tuesday of each month and other social outings. Call President Edwina Potter on 0416242687 to enquire.
Cleveland
The Mater Private Hospital Auxiliary Christmas Market is on Saturday, December 3 from 9am-1pm at the Redland Performing Arts Centre. Admission is free and there will be a variety of stalls including jewellery, gifts, stocking fillers, flowers, raffles and a performance by the Redland Rhapsody Chorus.
Redland Bay
Redlands Uniting Church will hold a plant sale and market on November 26 from 8-11am at 230 Gordon Rd Redland Bay. Lots of plants, cakes, jams, pickles, pre-loved household goods, books and more.
Cleveland
Stockland Salford Waters Retirement Estate Victoria Point residents have pulled out all of the stops to make items to sell at the Christmas Craft Market on Sunday, November 20 from 9am-4pm.
Birkdale
No Lights No Lycra dances in the dark every Wednesday from 5.45-6.45pm at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.
