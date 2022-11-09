Walker Corp says misinformation from opponents is 'scaremongering'

Walker Corporation claims opponents of the Toondah Harbour development are deliberately spreading misinformation in a blatant attempt to turn Redland residents against the project.
Walker Corp, which was granted the rights to develop the Harbour in 2014, has recently released its long-awaited Environmental Impact Study (EIS).
Redlands 2030 President Stephen MacDonald told the Bulletin when promoting a 'Say No to Toondah' campaign, 80 towers would be built on the Toondah Harbour site, a claim Walker Corp disputes.
"We know there are many locals who don't want to see 3600 units made up of 80 towers, up to 10 storeys high, built on 100 acres of protected wetlands in the Moreton Bay marine park," Mr MacDonald said.
Walker Corporation Spokesman Dolan Hayes said the building heights plan for the development was not a secret and was easily accessible within Volume One of the draft EIS.
"Redlands 2030 continue to ignore the facts despite Walker having sat down with them to present the building heights information many times," he said.
"The facts simply don't suit their baseless scaremongering campaign, so they choose to ignore them.
"To set the record straight, there will be a total of 60 buildings at various heights from two to ten storeys. Almost half of all the buildings are low-rise and less than four storeys.
"Furthermore, only 5 per cent of the buildings are proposed at ten storeys, and one of these will be the hotel."
Mr Hayes said Redlands 2030 was sent the aerial perspective and all the imagery two years ago.
"So they have been well aware of the proposed heights for some time," he said.
"Similarly, their claims of 30,000 cars and 12,000 dwellings are grossly exaggerated and based on greenfield outer city, four to five bedroom planning densities and not an urban village-style development."
Public submissions on the EIS close on Tuesday, December 6.
The document is available on Walker Corporation's website and in hard copy form at the council's Cleveland, Capalaba and Victoria Point libraries.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
