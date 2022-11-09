The Toondah Alliance has ramped up its campaign against Walker Corporation's proposed development at Cleveland with an initiative targeting motorists.
Billboards urging passers-by to have their say on the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the $1.4 billion Toondah Harbour development have sprung up across Brisbane.
ACF Community Bayside co-convenor Tania Kromoloff said she believed there was a lot to lose if the proposal was allowed to proceed.
"This campaign will remind motorists and locals alike that they can have their say about the draft EIS until December 6," she said.
The Toondah Alliance is a collection of community organisations who are opposed to the Walker Corporation development.
Ms Kromoloff said now was the time for people to state their position on the proposal.
"Brisbanites love to come to Moreton Bay to enjoy the special environment," she said.
"There is a lot to lose if the $1.4 billion Toondah Harbour proposal goes ahead and transforms it into just another high-rise suburb."
Walker Corporation spokesman Dolan Hayes said five per cent of the buildings proposed for the site would stand at 10 storeys tall.
He was disputing a statement from Redlands 2030 president Stephen MacDonald who claimed that 80 towers would be built on the Toondah Harbour site.
"Almost half of all the buildings are low rise and less than four storeys," Mr Hayes said.
"To set the record straight, there will be a total of 60 buildings at various heights from two to ten storeys."
The alliance will launch a 'Say No to Toondah' campaign at GJ Walter Park from 3pm on Saturday, November 12.
Public submissions on the EIS close on Tuesday, December 6. Copies of the document are available on the Walker Corporation website and in council libraries.
Comments can also be left at actforbirds.org/savetoondah.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
