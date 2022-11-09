Loosely based on Spielberg's childhood growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, from age seven to eighteen, a young man named Sammy Fabelman discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of movies help us see the truth about each other and ourselves.
The film The Fablemans, presented by StudioCanal is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner. Audience members are promised an adventure where every moment must be captured. It is being released to cinemas on January 5, 2023.
The film is winner of the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The film stars Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, American Gigolo series) as 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman; four-time Academy Award® nominee Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn) as his artistic mother, Mitzi; Paul Dano (The Batman, There Will Be Blood) as his successful, scientific father, Burt; Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs, An American Pickle) as Bennie Loewy, Burt's best friend and honorary "uncle" to the Fabelman children,and Academy Award® nominee Judd Hirsch (Uncut Gems, Ordinary People) as Mitzi's Uncle Boris.
WIN: Australian Community Media has 15 double passes to give away across three mastheads, Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times. To be in the draw to win, fill in your details below by 9am on Monday, December 19, 2022. Conditions may apply and prizes will be posted. Names will be announced online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.