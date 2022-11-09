Redland City Bulletin

The Fabelmans comes to cinemas on January 5

Updated November 10 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Fabelmans comes to cinemas on January 5.

Loosely based on Spielberg's childhood growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, from age seven to eighteen, a young man named Sammy Fabelman discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of movies help us see the truth about each other and ourselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.