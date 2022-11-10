As Queensland Health Performance data finds elective surgeries and wait times improved at Redland Hospital during the September quarter, Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson says the facility is still struggling with the highest ramping rate in the state.
The data revealed that elective surgeries at Redland Hospital had increased by more than 18 per cent over the same quarter last year.
It also found wait times had fallen in emergency departments with all category one patients taken to Redland Hospital seen by clinicians within two minutes of presentation, despite a 14 per cent increase in presentations compared to the same quarter last year.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said Redland Hospital was recovering from the impacts of the pandemic.
"Back in July, our hospitals were really feeling the full brunt of not only COVID-19, but also a particularly bad wave of influenza," he said.
"We had hospitalisation for both COVID-19 and the flu, while at the same time we staff furloughed due to illness and isolation requirements.
Mr Brown said stalled upgrades for Redland Hospital and the Redland Satellite Hospital would help further improve the statistics.
"The $62 million stage one expansion of Redland Hospital will deliver 60 new beds and an ICU, which will significantly increase capacity, and construction of the new satellite hospital facility at Meissner Street is moving at a cracking pace."
Mr Robinson said the ramping crisis should be a priority after Redland Hospital recorded the worst ramping rate ever in Queensland at 73 per cent in July.
According to Queensland data ramping was at 66 per cent in the September quarter.
"It is not acceptable. Ramping has soared by 13% in the last 12 months alone," Mr Robinson said.
"The number of patients waiting to see a specialist has grown to nearly 5,000 people. That's an increase of 43 per cent.
"Despite the best efforts of our amazing frontline staff, the situation is critical. The Redland Hospital is not coping."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.