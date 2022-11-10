Redland City Bulletin

Queensland Health statistics show Redland Hospital improvements

EL
By Emily Lowe
November 10 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson and Capalaba MP Don Brown have reacted to September quarter statistics on Redland Hospital. File pictures

As Queensland Health Performance data finds elective surgeries and wait times improved at Redland Hospital during the September quarter, Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson says the facility is still struggling with the highest ramping rate in the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.