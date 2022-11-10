Redland City Bulletin

Macleay Island police presence doubles as new officers hit the beat

JC
By Jordan Crick
November 10 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officer in Charge Sergeant Nathan Burnett, Constable Nathan Rigg, Senior Constable Brenton Shalders, Administration Officer Anna Simpson and Constable Ebin Moothedom outside Macleay Island station. Picture supplied

The police presence on Macleay Island has doubled with the arrival of new officers from the Gold Coast and Chinchilla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.