The police presence on Macleay Island has doubled with the arrival of new officers from the Gold Coast and Chinchilla.
Officer in Charge Sergeant Nathan Burnett said the new officers had already made several significant arrests since hitting the beat in September.
Their arrival takes the total number of officers working at the island station to four.
"The new positions will double the QPS presence and assist with delivering a timely policing response ... and provides extra resources to prevent, disrupt, respond to and investigate crime," Sergeant Burnett said.
"The extra staff will also allow police to be more proactive in the community."
Senior Constable Brenton Shalders - formerly of Broadbeach Station - is among the new faces and replaces island favourite Carolyn Gregg, who retired from the force earlier this year.
Constables Ebin Moothedom and Nathan Rigg, from Runaway Bay and Chinchilla respectively, round out the new-look team.
The pair have filled the station's growth positions, which were created as part of a state government and QPS initiative to boost Queensland's frontline police presence.
Sergeant Burnett said the new officers had already settled into the community and were enjoying island life.
"Constable Rigg has been assigned the role of adopt-a-cop at the Macleay Island State School," he said.
"He is excited for his new assignment and with working closely with staff, students and parents of the school.
"He is also a keen sportsman and is looking forward to visiting the school during lunch breaks to join the students in a game of sport."
Macleay Island police can be contacted on 07 3409 4722 when the station is staffed, while the counter is open on Wednesdays between 9am and midday.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.