TAFE Queensland: Teacher helps foster inclusive study environments Advertising Feature

TAFE teacher Craig Eades ensures each of his students is mentored towards finishing high school. Picture is supplied.

Craig Eades has built a career inspiring Year 11 and 12 students to engage with their education through TAFE Queensland's Senior College to help them find their life's pathway.

Based at TAFE Queensland's Alexandra Hills campus, Senior College blends high school and vocational study, equipping students with key skills to be job-ready or enrol in further study after graduating.

"Senior College offers a practical and independent alternative to traditional high school and an adult learning environment for students to enhance their lives.

"Our passionate teachers give students individualised study programs, giving them the flexibility to complete high school, attend vocational studies, trade apprenticeship or work.

"Teachers mentor each student to finish high school and obtain their Queensland Certificate of Education, Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank or TAFE Queensland qualifications," Mr Eades said.

Fostering an inclusive study environment is essential to Senior College's success, where like-minded classmates engage with teachers to overcome challenges.

"It's a fantastic program that changes students' lives. Whatever challenges our students face, the teachers here nurture them towards their career goals.

"We are a high school, and students still need a high attendance rate and get their assessments in on time. But if there's a problem, we work with them to ensure success and that support is a real game changer for them," Mr Eades said.

A 30-year veteran of education, Mr Eades has helped hundreds of young people to re engage with education, find the motivation to realise their potential and work to build their future.

"Supporting students to become successful is incredible.



"Whatever success is for them, it's enriching to see them graduate and have meaningful careers, despite their challenges.