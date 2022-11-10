Smoke may affect Mount Cotton and Sheldon from Friday as the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service begins a planned burn in Venman Bushland National Park.
People with respiratory conditions or other health issues are being advised to seek advice on mitigating smoke inhalation and keep medication close at hand.
The planned burn is part of an annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for Queensland parks and forests.
Smoke may be seen at Mount Cotton and Sheldon, and in the Logan suburbs of Cornubia and Daisy Hill.
Queensland Parks and Wildlife said the works would reduce the threat of severe wildfires and help maintain a healthy forest environment.
The burn is scheduled to begin in Venman Bushland National Park, which runs alongside West Mount Cotton Road, on Friday, November 11.
"Fire is important in many southeast Queensland ecosystems to maintain the diversity of native plants and animals," Queensland Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.
"Fire plays a vital role in renewing these systems through releasing nutrients, encouraging seed germination and providing ideal conditions for growth.
"Only a portion of the forest is burnt at any one time. This helps create a mosaic pattern that reduces the spread of wildfire and provides for variation in habitats for wildlife.
"Please observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers and do not enter closed areas."
Motorists are also being advised to take care on the roads as smoke may affect visibility.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.