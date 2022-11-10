Redland City Bulletin

Smoke alert issued for Mount Cotton, Sheldon as planned burn begins in Venman Bushland National Park

JC
By Jordan Crick
November 10 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A planned burn is set to start in Venman Bushland National Park on Friday, November 11. File picture

Smoke may affect Mount Cotton and Sheldon from Friday as the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service begins a planned burn in Venman Bushland National Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.