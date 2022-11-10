Redland City Bulletin

Volunteers to find peace through nature on Coochiemudlo Island

November 11 2022 - 8:00am
Find peace, unwind and strengthen your mental health on Coochiemudlo Island. Picture supplied

A volunteer group is capitalising on the natural beauty of Coochiemudlo Island to help people get out and about to improve their mental health.

