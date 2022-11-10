A volunteer group is capitalising on the natural beauty of Coochiemudlo Island to help people get out and about to improve their mental health.
To celebrate mental health week, Conservation Volunteers Australia (CVA) are encouraging people to spend time in or near nature and green spaces to boost feelings of happiness, self-worth and well-being at the Melaleuca Wetlands on Thursday November 24 at 9am.
The event is part of the group's Revive our Wetlands projects which brings people together to create stronger communities through nature.
The group has teamed up with environmental group Bushtekniq and existing partner Coochiemudlo Island Coast Care for a 'connect with nature' workshop.
Revive Project Officer Ellen Porter said volunteers would also learn about relationships between native flora and fauna and their importance in maintaining overall well-being.
"Through this event, we're hoping to get people outdoors and in nature. We're encouraging people to take some time to slow down and be present; to hear the native birds whistling, and the sound of waves breaking," she said.
People will also target invasive weed species to help protect the Melaleuca Wetland which forms part of the Moreton Bay Ramsar site recognised as internationally significant under The Convention on Wetlands of International Importance.
"The world around us can feel chaotic at times - the constant rush to be everywhere all at once, managing your own affairs, and even what we hear in the news," Ms Porter said.
It can get overwhelming. Research shows that getting out in nature is highly beneficial in improving our mental health. And what better place to ease the mind than amongst the trees, out in the sunshine or near the ocean."
For more information and to get involved, go to www.cva.org.au or contact Ellen at eporter@cva.org.au.
