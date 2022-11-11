All the hullabaloo regarding the development of Toondah Harbour development makes me sick! This development should have gone ahead years ago. It is the best way forward. You cannot expect the development to happen privately without some compromise. It will never happen the way it is going. In the meantime, we miss out on good facilities, somewhere for us (or tourists) to go during hot weather. Unfortunately, current main roads are inadequate, and rail is behind the times, but if developed, that will follow. Unfortunately, we will pay extra to go to an Indigenous area. That will cost everyone at least $10 per person (what for!) to visit. That will affect patronage anyway. Anyway better to start soon. Otherwise, travel to Redcliffe and enjoy what they have in comparison. Warren Stratford, Capalaba.
Common sense tells us that 3600 units and the thousands of people who will live in these units (plus their visitors) put enormous pressure on the local community with regards to the following: Water supply, sewerage, medical care at the Redlands Hospital plus local health services from GPs etc. public transport in this area, traffic on Old Cleveland Road, Finucane Road, Shore Street West, Middle Street, the roundabout at the intersection of Wellington Street and Shore Street West.
These are part of our environment!
The EIS supposedly says that there are no negative impacts on bird life, marine ecology and koalas, but does not mention any adverse effects on local people who live in the local area.
The Australian Conservation Foundation chief executive refuted that building 3600 dwellings would not impact migratory birds saying that the EIS contained more fantasy than Lord of the Rings. (Redland City Bulletin, October 19, 2022)
But it's also the local people who will be affected. So the message to Walker Corporation should be: "tell them we are affected, and they're dreaming!"
Peter Wilson, Wellington Point
