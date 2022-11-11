All the hullabaloo regarding the development of Toondah Harbour development makes me sick! This development should have gone ahead years ago. It is the best way forward. You cannot expect the development to happen privately without some compromise. It will never happen the way it is going. In the meantime, we miss out on good facilities, somewhere for us (or tourists) to go during hot weather. Unfortunately, current main roads are inadequate, and rail is behind the times, but if developed, that will follow. Unfortunately, we will pay extra to go to an Indigenous area. That will cost everyone at least $10 per person (what for!) to visit. That will affect patronage anyway. Anyway better to start soon. Otherwise, travel to Redcliffe and enjoy what they have in comparison. Warren Stratford, Capalaba.