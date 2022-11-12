More Christian men needed in parliament

Many men in the Liberal Party are tarnished by poor deeds while in government it saddens me to acknowledge. For the Liberal Party to ever hope to gain power at the next election, these men must leave parliament and have by-elections called. They should be replaced by good right-wing Christian family men like Henry Pike. A Party full of Pike's would easily win the next election. Pearl Wilson, Redland Bay
Of course, Henry Pike slams the budget. Being in opposition must be hard because you must be negative about everything, even a reasonably positive budget attempting to clean up nine years of mismanagement from the Coalition.
I am glad the Bulletin reported that the government will honour all its Redlands commitments and that they are in the budget, despite Mr Pike's claim. It was good to see the government given equal time to counter Pike's false claim, especially after the editor's recent opinion hit piece on Labor honouring its promises after only six months in government!
It is the job of the Bulletin to hold the government to account, that's fair, but it is also the Bulletin's job to make sure Henry Pike doesn't spread alternative facts as truth like all Liberal Party politicians and supporters seem to do habitually. Robert Lee, Birkdale.
What happens when people enter politics? Does the rarified air change them, or do they reveal their true selves? No matter your allegiance, it occurs across the entire spectrum. For years I have requested a box be put on all ballot papers that says NOTA. Which is none of the above meets my criteria. I have just watched question time in both Federal Houses of Parliament. Based on what I witnessed, there is no way I could vote yes for the One Voice Referendum if it was passed on Parliamentarians making a decision. Our vote is precious and a privilege. However, we are led by very clever people whose only aim is power, not the benefit of the people and the Nation. Take a look at question time. In two minutes, you will see what I am talking about. Surely we are smarter than what we end up with. Local politicians are no better. It will be interesting to see if any Redland Councillors survive the next election. It is time for us to embrace a whole new Council. Ian Lynch, Wellington Point.
This comment was yelled at me by the current State Opposition Leader. He didn't wait to hear me say, 'and neither am I'.
I do, however, have two burning questions. Why is it that:
1. The Redlands City Council (RCC) is legally responsible to and for ratepayers. It has agreed with a developer to build thousands of high-rise units involving hundreds of millions of dollars, on top of 5 metres of fill, partly dredged from Moreton Bay, which is historically subject to storm surges. Yet the RCC is legally preventing ratepayers from being allowed to know the details of what it agreed to on their behalf. Sorry, 'Commercial in Confidence' just doesn't cut the mustard.
2. The proposed 3,600 high-rise units can't be built on existing land in the Redlands and so provide housing to alleviate a housing shortage and future work for local artisans. Any proposed work in the existing natural wetlands will forever destroy the current homes of koalas (The RCC's emblem) and all other native species in the proposed development area. Paul Oates, Cleveland
In reply to the comments made by Ian Murphy relating to Redlands' "well-to-do" people and by Derek Cotton on how locals would vote for Putin if he stood as a Liberal candidate.
These well-to-do people have reached that position by taking risks and working far harder than the majority of the population. In addition, they see what is happening to the way society has become more and more socialist-leaning, especially with how news is reported. It is rare to see a Liberal viewpoint discussed other than to howl down the speaker. Rarely do you see activists or dissenters howling down left-wing rhetoric? The people that traditionally vote for a right-wing party are far more open to discussion and allowing another person's viewpoint to be heard, even if they disagree with it.
Remember that Labor usually drives the surge in public servants, and these people have to be paid for from our taxes, and on top of that, they all retire with great state funded pensions. More public servants means more Labor voters.
The silent majority are still far more conservative in their outlook and way of life. If this country didn't have compulsory or preferential voting, the Labor Party would never win an election.
Dave Milton, Ormiston.
