Redland City Bulletin
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: More Christian men needed in parliament

November 13 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More Christian men needed in parliament

Many men in the Liberal Party are tarnished by poor deeds while in government it saddens me to acknowledge. For the Liberal Party to ever hope to gain power at the next election, these men must leave parliament and have by-elections called. They should be replaced by good right-wing Christian family men like Henry Pike. A Party full of Pike's would easily win the next election. Pearl Wilson, Redland Bay

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.