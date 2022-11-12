More Christian men needed in parliament

What happens when people enter politics? Does the rarified air change them, or do they reveal their true selves? No matter your allegiance, it occurs across the entire spectrum. For years I have requested a box be put on all ballot papers that says NOTA. Which is none of the above meets my criteria. I have just watched question time in both Federal Houses of Parliament. Based on what I witnessed, there is no way I could vote yes for the One Voice Referendum if it was passed on Parliamentarians making a decision. Our vote is precious and a privilege. However, we are led by very clever people whose only aim is power, not the benefit of the people and the Nation. Take a look at question time. In two minutes, you will see what I am talking about. Surely we are smarter than what we end up with. Local politicians are no better. It will be interesting to see if any Redland Councillors survive the next election. It is time for us to embrace a whole new Council. Ian Lynch, Wellington Point.